Kempegowda International Airport unveils 'Rhythm of BLR'

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on Monday announced that it has unveiled its signature sonic identity "Rhythm of BLR".

It has been developed in collaboration with sonic branding experts BrandMusiq.

This unique musical expression is a central part of the 'Feels Like BLR' campaign envisioned to transform the airport from a transit point into a space that truly connects with people.

"Rooted in the melodic framework of the BLR Airport Anthem, composed by Grammy® Award-winning artist Padma Ricky Kej, Rhythm of BLR is a multisensory narrative that blends tradition with global influences. Drawing from Carnatic sounds like the mandolin and mridangam, and harmonised with Western acoustic and electric guitars, piano, and a vibrant sing-along chorus, the identity becomes a rich jugalbandi of heritage and modernity," Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in a statement.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, BIAL, said, "Every journey begins and ends with emotions. At BLR Airport, we’ve always believed that travel should connect not just places, but people, feelings, and memories. Rhythm of BLR is an extension of that belief — a sonic expression of Bengaluru’s spirit that welcomes you, comforts you, and stays with you long after you’ve left the airport.

"For us, this isn’t just a sound, rather a part of our identity, a reminder that you’re home, or on your way to something special." "A powerful sonic identity starts with emotional clarity," said Rajeev Raja, founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq.

"The identity was shaped through a thoughtful, three-stage creative process, beginning with a deep-dive into the airport’s brand personality.

"Guided by Indian emotional frameworks such as the Navarasas, and the brand's own narrative of transformation and magic, we worked to translate the brand's purpose and personality into a soundscape that expresses Shringara (warmth), Veera (inspiration) and Hasya (delight), central to the BLR Airport experience. The result is a 'Mogo' — a musical logo — that becomes the airport's audible soul," he added.