Ken-Betwa project: protest against arrest of activist turns violent in MP

Chhatarpur (MP), Feb 11 (PTI) Protesters seeking the release of an activist who has taken up the cause of those affected by the ambitious Ken-Betwa river linking project hurled stones at police and officials in Bijawar tehsil of the district, leading to a lathi-charge, officials said on Wednesday.

A group of people surrounded and pelted stones at Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijay Dwivedi and police personnel late Tuesday night to protest the arrest of activist Amit Bhatnagar, a local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Police responded with lathi charge and water cannons to control the situation, said Superintendent of Police Agam Jain. Reinforcement was also called in from nearby police stations.

A First Information Report was registered against more than 40 people at Bijawar police station for obstructing government work and blocking the road, and those who hurled stones were being identified, he added.

Bhatnagar was arrested two days ago for allegedly disturbing peace, and his bail plea was rejected.

Angry protesters then surrounded the tehsil office and demanded his immediate release.

Bhatnagar was arrested for no reason, and when they went to the SDM's office to submit a memorandum, he refused to accept it, claimed the protesters.

SDM Dwivedi rejected the allegations, saying, "This protest is being held against court proceedings." A woman protester named Santoshi said, "Bhatnagar is fighting for the rights of the poor and displaced. Our sit-in and demonstration will continue until his release." Another protester said if the administration had wanted, Bhatnagar could have got bail, but officials acted out of vengeance and arrested him.

District Magistrate Parth Jaiswal, however, claimed that the protesters' legitimate demands were met, but they resorted to stone- pelting, prompting police action.

The protesters' demands primarily include proper rehabilitation and compensation.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project will connect Ken and Betwa rivers which originate in Madhya Pradesh through a canal. It will divert water from the Ken River into Betwa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Rs 45,000 crore project at Khajuraho on December 25, 2024. PTI COR BNS MAS KRK