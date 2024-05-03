Kendra Dance Festival to feature three mythological dance drama from Friday

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A fine mix of choreography, costume, music and mythology will bring alive stories of Karna and Meera at the Kendra Dance Festival, starting from Friday.

Advertisment

Organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, the dance festival, directed by Shobha Deepak Singh and choreographed by Shashidharan Nair, will begin with "Parikrama" at Kamani Auditorium here.

The opening performance explores the depths of the human psyche through Indian philosophy, exploring the cyclical nature of existence from birth to liberation.

"Beginning with the concept of the Hiranyagarbha, symbolising potentiality, the production follows the soul's journey manifesting into the physical world as the Atman. As the Atman descends into the body, birth occurs, leading to a struggle between the soul and senses. The production vividly portrays Atman's quest for liberation, drawing from the Katha Upanishad, ultimately achieving Moksha," the organisers said.

Advertisment

On the second day, a dance ballet, titled "Karna", will explore the profound complexities of human existence as depicted in the epic Mahabharata, with a focus on the character of Karna.

The dance-drama will highlight Karna's unwavering ideals of friendship, charity, and righteousness, embodying timeless virtues and serving as a reminder of morality's triumph even in adversity, echoed by Lord Krishna himself.

“The Kendra Dance Festival productions are not just performances; they are reflections of our cultural essence and timeless wisdom. In a world where 'fusion' often leads to confusion, our commitment to preserving the purity and authenticity of Indian dance tradition shines through," Singh said in a statement.

Advertisment

The vice chairperson of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra added that while the productions have retained their original themes they offer "profound relevance to today's society, where violence and discrimination continue to plague our world".

The festival will conclude on May 5 with a dance-drama based on the life of poet-saint Meera, whose verses carried messages of liberation and encouraged inner awakening.

The production will aim to redefine Meera's image, "delving into the plight of women in India navigating a male-dominated society, offering an analytical and introspective exploration of their struggles". PTI MAH BK BK