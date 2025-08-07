Kendrapara self-immolation victim's body consigned to flames, ASI shifted on father’s allegation

Bhubaneswar/Kendrapara, Aug 7 (PTI) The mortal remains of the 19-year-old female college student of Odisha's Kendrapara were consigned to flames on Thursday, as the police authorities transferred an ASI accused of refusing to register her FIR six months ago.

The woman, allegedly a victim of blackmail by her ex-boyfriend, set herself on fire and died in her house in Kendrapara on Wednesday.

Her father had complained that her FIR against the ex-boyfriend was not registered by an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Pattamundai (Rural) Police Station, identified as Sailendra Mohan Palei.

Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said Palei was transferred to the police district headquarters to ensure a transparent probe into the allegation made by the victim’s father.

Stating that the incident appears to be a case of suicide, the SP said that the postmortem examination of the body was conducted at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

The victim’s father had alleged that the ASI asked him and his daughter to block the mobile number of the harasser.

Palei, however, denied the allegation.

"I did not receive any complaint (in this regard), and the woman's father had never come to our police station. I never suggested anyone block any phone number," he claimed.

Police have suo motu registered an unnatural death case at Pattamundai (Rural) police station, as the family was yet to lodge any formal complaint.

“The family may file a fresh FIR after cremation," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, "fact-finding teams" of opposition BJD, Congress and ruling BJP visited the victim’s village and met Kendrapara SP.

“We have demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter as the ASI has been accused of neglecting in duty by denying registration of the FIR,” said Congress fact-finding team leader Sasmita Behera.

A delegation of BJD led by local MLA Ganeswar Behere met the district collector and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through him.

“We demand a Crime Branch inquiry as the police are also a party in the case,” Behera said.

A BJP team led by former MP Archana Nayak said that her party demanded stringent punishment against the culprits involved in the case.

In a long social media post, BJD president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, termed the incident as a "terrible neglect" by the state BJP government.

"Deeply saddened and anguished to know that a girl from Pattamundai, Kendrapara, set herself on fire in desperation after her pleas for justice fell on deaf ears yet again. My condolences to the young girl and prayers are with the family members in the hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss." It pains to know that within a month, three young girls have lost their lives in very similar circumstances, he said.

"Each fatal flame that consumed these innocent lives indicates a disturbing pattern in #Odisha. Three daughters of our soil died in broad daylight because the apathetic administration failed to hear their screams at every turn. Not to mention many more such heinous crimes against women being reported across the state, almost daily," Patnaik pointed out.

The former chief minister wondered how many more funeral pyres must be lit before the state BJP government wakes up.

"How many more mothers must hold the ashes of their daughters before the BJP government acts? It is a terrible neglect by the state BJP government," Patnaik questioned the Mohan Charan Majhi government.

This was the third incident of a woman dying of burn injuries in Odisha since July 12.

A 20-year-old female student of FM College in Balasore immolated herself on the college campus on July 12, and died two days later.

A 15-year-old girl from Balanga area of Puri district also died from burn injuries on August 2. Her mother claimed she was set on fire by three unidentified persons, but police claimed no other person was involved in the incident. PTI COR AAM ACD AAM NN