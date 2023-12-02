Kenyan President Ruto to pay 3-day visit to India from Monday

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Monday, in the first presidential trip from the influential east African nation in over six years.

Advertisment

It will be Ruto's first visit to India in his present capacity as well.

The Kenyan leader will meet his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

"At the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto will pay a State visit to India from December 4 to 6," the MEA said.

Advertisment

He will be accompanied by a high-level official delegation.

"A presidential visit from Kenya is taking place after a period of over six years and is expected to strengthen and invigorate the bilateral relations between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

The Kenyan president's visit to India comes around three months after the 55-nation African Union was inducted into the G20 at its New Delhi summit following India's strong push for it.

Advertisment

Ruto will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on December 5.

"President Ruto will hold detailed discussions with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. A state banquet will be hosted by the President in honour of President Ruto," the MEA said.

The visiting leader is also scheduled to attend a business and investment event in New Delhi. PTI MPB KVK KVK