Kenyan woman arrested in Dharamshala for overstaying despite visa expiry

Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) A Kenyan woman was arrested in Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district for staying in India after the expiry of her visa, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the woman came here 2-3 days ago.

During investigation of her documents, it was found that her visa had expired. The police have not disclosed details of the foreigner.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditi Singh said that the concerned foreign woman has been arrested by the police and further investigations are underway. PTI BPL SKY SKY