Kenyan woman held with cocaine worth Rs 15 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Kenyan woman with cocaine worth nearly Rs 15 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Friday.

The drug was concealed in hair conditioner and body wash bottles in her luggage, the official said.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials laid a trap at the Mumbai airport and intercepted a woman passenger after she arrived from Nairobi on Thursday, he said.

During a search of her baggage, officials from the anti-smuggling agency found two packets containing a white powdery substance inside one hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle, he said.

After verification, the substance was confirmed to be cocaine, a powerfully addictive stimulant drug. The bottles collectively had 1,490 grams of cocaine worth Rs 14.9 crore, the official said.

The woman passenger has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody, he said, adding that investigations are underway to unearth further links in the drug supply chain. PTI DC NR