Kenya's National Defence College delegation visits NDC in New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A 20-member delegation from Kenya's National Defence College visited the National Defence College (NDC) here, seeking to enhance senior leadership interaction and sharing of best practices, officials said on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Brig Richard Wambua Mwanzia, Senior Directing Staff (Army), they said.

A 16-member delegation from Sri Lanka had visited the NDC here on Monday, seeking to enhance senior leadership interaction and explore curriculum and methodologies.

The visit was also in line with the efforts to boost defence cooperation between the two countries.

Brig Gamini Bandaranayake Konara Mudiyansirach, Secretary of the NDC in Sri Lanka, had led the delegation.

The NDC is India's apex institution of learning for the study and practice of national security and strategy.

"Established in 1960, it has over the years earned a reputation for excellence and gained world renown. It is dedicated to the intellectual development and strategic enculturation of selected senior officers of the armed forces and civilian government services of India and those from foreign countries, for higher leadership positions and responsibilities," according to its official website. PTI KND RHL