Ker CM says attempts being made to tarnish image of Public Service Commission

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday rejected the opposition's allegation that bribes were being taken for appointments to the state Public Service Commission.

During question hour session in the Assembly on Monday, IUML Legislator N Samsudheen wanted to know the government's stand over an allegation that was made against a local CPI(M) leader in Kozhikode that he allegedly collected bribes from a doctor by promising to secure a position as a Public Service Commission (PSC) member.

"Kerala PSC has consistently upheld its Constitutional duties but there are persistent attempts to tarnish its image. It's unfortunate and should not have taken place," Vijayan said.

He said the recruitment and appointment of PSC members is a corruption-free process.

"But there are many forms of fraud going around in society. If any such fraud happens, we will take serious action," Vijayan said.

However, in the reply, he did not mention anything related to the Kozhikode incident. PTI RRT RRT SS