Ker Cong leaders hold meeting on candidate selection for upcoming assembly election

Kochi, Feb 15 (PTI) Senior leaders Congress leaders in Kerala on Sunday held a meeting to review preparations and discuss potential candidates for the upcoming elections, which the party is confident of winning post its good civic polls show.
Speaking to reporters, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph said discussions on candidature have begun.
"It is progressing well. A screening committee meeting has to be held. The approval of central committees is also required. We are moving ahead with preliminary discussions," he said.
Joseph said the final decision on candidates, including his own, would be taken by the Congress high command.
"I have not ruled out my candidature. A decision will be taken after discussions with the high command," he said.
On whether MPs and sitting MLAs would contest the Assembly elections, Joseph said no final decision had been taken.
When asked whether expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil would be given another chance to seek a mandate, Joseph said he is currently not with the party.
Joseph also said that Tripunithura MLA K Babu is not interested in contesting the election again and that a new candidate would have to be considered.
Regarding senior leader K Muraleedharan, he said there is a strong possibility that he will contest, though he had earlier expressed reluctance to fight the upcoming polls.
"He is an energetic leader who has strong public support. However, the decision regarding the constituency has not been finalised," Joseph said.
Congress MP Adoor Prakash said the candidate list would be finalised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after receiving suggestions from the state unit.
"Discussions with (the party-led) UDF allies are in the final stage," he said.
Prakash added that a preliminary list of candidates is likely to be announced before the conclusion of the UDF’s statewide rally later this month.
AICC leader and MP K C Venugopal said the Congress has a set schedule for announcing candidates.
"The announcement will be made as per the schedule. The screening committee is holding discussions with leaders regarding candidates for each constituency," he said.
Meanwhile, UDF constituent Communist Marxist Party (CMP) leader C P John said his party would demand two seats in the upcoming polls in the bloc.
He said discussions are underway for the party to contest from Thiruvananthapuram and Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district.
"We are giving importance to two seats. We have full confidence in the UDF leadership. We are working on it," John said.
He added that seat announcements by UDF allies would begin within a week.
"We expect to announce our seats by then as well. It is true that we have demanded the Thiruvananthapuram and Kunnamangalam seats, and the matter is under discussion," he said. PTI TBA TBA SA