Ker govt announces probe into LDF MLA's allegations; Opposition demands CM's resignation

The Kerala government on Monday announced a high-level probe into the grave allegations made by ruling LDF MLA P V Anvar against some top IPS officers, a day after the charges triggered sharp reaction from the opposition.

Putting the CPI(M)-led government in a fix, the Nilambur legislator on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar, a close confidant of the CM, of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly.

Breaking his silence over the matter, Vijayan said a high-level probe by a top-ranking official would be held into the charges raised by the MLA.

It was unprecedented for the Left veteran to announce such a significant decision at a public function.

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar was also present on the dais when the CM announced the probe.

The Chief Minister said the issues that have been raised will be addressed with utmost seriousness and without any prejudice, and any breach of discipline within the police force will not be tolerated at any cost.

Vijayan said the government has always examined issues on their merit, regardless of their origin.

He made these remarks while speaking at a programme organised by the police association here.

The decision, he said, is to entrust a top-ranking officer to probe all the allegations, without specifically mentioning Anvar's allegations.

"The discipline of the police force is utmost significant. Any violation of discipline will not be tolerated. Special action will be taken against this and its consequences will be bitter," he said.

Praising the contributions of the Kerala police and its various achievements, Vijayan said there is still a small section of police personnel who were reluctant to accept the changes happening in the force and act against its positive spirit.

"Their actions bring disgrace to the entire force....In the last eight years, 108 such officers were removed from the force. The government will continue this without any fail," he said.

The CM also offered whole-hearted support to honest and committed officers in the force.

The ADGP spoke during the function but didn't directly say anything about the raging accusations against him.

While mediapersons later surrounded him with questions, the officer gave a single line reply saying that he has already given a letter to the chief minister and the DGP seeking a probe into the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, soon after the CM announced the probe, Anvar held a press conference in Malappuram and made fresh allegations against the ADGP.

He alleged that the top officer was building an expensive mansion in a sought-after locality in the capital city near Kowdiar Palace.

The MLA sought to know what was his source of money to buy land and build a house in such posh areas.

He also released some more alleged evidence, including records of telephone conversations reportedly throwing light on Kumar's alleged illegal activities.

Anvar on Sunday alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in serious crimes.

He also levelled serious charges against Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das.

Earlier on Monday, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan told reporters here that "all aspects of the allegations will be examined by the government and the party with necessary seriousness, and a stand will be taken accordingly." Like CM, the party secretary also didn't criticise Anvar or reject his allegations.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and the BJP toughened their stand against the government over the explosive revelations against top officers and demanded the resignation of CM Vijayan over that.

"The Chief Minister's office has turned into a hub of criminal elements. The CM has no right to continue in the office even for a minute. Our demand is that the CM should resign and the allegations should be handed over to the CBI for a comprehensive probe," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan told reporters here.

He said the ruling front MLA also raised allegations against CM's political secretary P Sasi, who is a CPI(M) leader.

"He is a person with whom the CM has entrusted all the responsibilities. Then, how can CM Vijayan run away from the responsibility (of these allegations)?" the LoP further said.

Satheesan also alleged that the accused persons had been involved in more illegal activities and serious crimes which would shock Kerala society.

BJP state chief K Surendran asked how the Left government could continue in power when a ruling MLA himself alleged that the political secretary and the ADGP (Law and Order) were involved in gold smuggling, anti-national activities and murder.

"What right does the government have to continue in power? If what the MLA said was wrong, he should be arrested and sent to jail," he said.