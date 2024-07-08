Ker Health Minister wants names of hospitals having anti-snake venom published

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 8 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday instructed the state Health director to publish names of hospitals that have anti-snake venom facilities to treat those who suffer snake bites.

The names of hospitals having anti-snake venom should be published at the state and district levels, the Minister said.

The action was taken as per the directive of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement said here.

Treatment should be given as soon as a person suffers a snake bite, and so anti-snake venom should be made available in healthcare facilities, it said.

Anti-snake venom has been made available in taluk hospitals and medical colleges in the state, George said, adding the department is trying to provide the respective treatment in most hospitals in the southern state.

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) was directed to make available an adequate amount of anti-snake venom.

The directives were given during a high-level meeting held under the aegis of the Health Minister, the statement added. PTI LGK SS