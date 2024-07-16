Ker Human Rights Commission seeks report on incident where patient was trapped in lift

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 16 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday directed the Superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital here to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident where a patient was trapped in a lift at the hospital for 42 hours without anyone noticing.

The commission's acting chairperson and judicial member, K Baijunath, directed the superintendent to submit a detailed investigation report within 15 days and explain whose negligence led to the incident, an official release said here.

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair, 59, had been stuck inside the lift of the OP Block of the hospital since Saturday and was rescued on Monday morning after the elevator was operated for routine work.

The incident sparked widespread public outcry.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday visited Nair at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

In a statement, the Minister's office said she enquired about the patient's condition, and the doctors reported that it was satisfactory.

The Minister assured the patient and his family that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident, without any leniency.

The patient expressed gratitude over the Minister's visit, saying it was a great comfort.

George had ordered an emergency investigation into the incident as soon as it came to light. Based on a preliminary investigation led by the Director of Medical Education, three staff members were suspended.

The Minister said a detailed investigation would be conducted and further action would be taken. PTI TGB TGB SS