Ker LoP says Ethics Panel has no power to disqualify MLAs

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) Kerala LOP V D Satheesan on Tuesday said that the Assembly's Ethics Committee has no authority to expel or disqualify a legislator merely on the basis of accusations.

He was responding to questions from reporters on a complaint filed by a ruling CPI(M) MLA seeking the disqualification of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is accused in multiple sexual assault cases.

Satheesan said the opposition does not agree with any move by the Ethics Committee to disqualify MLAs who are accused in criminal cases.

"Neither the Legislative Assembly nor the Ethics Committee has the power to expel a member," he said, calling it the opposition’s clear and general stand.

He pointed out that while the Congress has expelled the Palakkad MLA from the party, that alone cannot be grounds to take away his Assembly membership.

"Being named as an accused is not enough to cancel a legislator's membership," Satheesan said.

According to him, a legislator would automatically lose membership only if convicted by a court, as had happened earlier in the case of Antony Raju.

Raju, a Left MLA, was disqualified following his conviction in a 1990 drug seizure case. He was convicted for tampering with evidence.

"There is a law and a Supreme Court judgment on this," Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition, added.

Satheesan also questioned the logic of the complaint, saying that many legislators face one case or another.

"Can the Ethics Committee disqualify all of them," he asked, adding that the Assembly cannot exercise powers it does not legally have.

Mamkootathil, who represents the Palakkad seat in the State Assembly, was arrested last month in connection with one of the rape cases registered against him. He was later released on bail.

The Kerala High Court and a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had earlier protected the MLA from arrest in the first two sexual assault cases, which were registered following complaints from two different women. PTI TGB SA