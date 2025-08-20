Kerala: 13 held for mobile snatching on trains in early August

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force said it has arrested 13 persons in connection with a series of mobile phone snatching incidents on moving trains in the first half of this month.

According to a statement issued by the Railways on Wednesday, three separate cases were detected between August 10 and 16. The arrests were made and stolen property recovered in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police.

The first case was reported on August 10 when a passenger travelling in the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru Malabar Express was attacked and robbed near Aluva. The miscreants allegedly struck him with a stick while he was using his mobile phone near the coach door, snatched the device, and further assaulted him when he attempted to get down from the slow-moving train.

His earphones and cash were also taken. Six persons were arrested and the stolen items recovered within 18 hours, the statement said.

On August 11, four persons, including a minor and a mobile shop owner, were nabbed in connection with an iPhone snatching incident on board the Netravati Express at Aluva. The shop owner, identified as Faizal, was held for allegedly accepting the stolen phone.

In the third case, a special team from RPF Ernakulam apprehended three of four accused in a mobile phone snatching incident reported on the Secunderabad–Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express on August 16.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Muhammed Haneef, Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS), said the swift detections highlighted the coordinated efforts of the RPF and GRP in tackling passenger-related crimes.

He said special teams have been deployed to intensify surveillance in vulnerable sections and urged passengers to remain vigilant, avoid exposing valuables near coach doors or windows, and immediately alert RPF or GRP in case of suspicious activity.

The RPF Thiruvananthapuram Division remains committed to ensuring safe and secure travel for passengers, he added.

Operation Yatri Suraksha continues to be a priority initiative of Indian Railways with strengthened surveillance, intelligence-based policing, and close coordination with GRP and local police, the statement further said. PTI LGK SSK