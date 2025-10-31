Kerala achieves extreme poverty-free status through transparent, long process: Minister Rajesh

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh on Friday said Kerala’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP) had been implemented through a transparent and participatory process involving micro-level projects across the state.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the state’s official declaration as "extreme poverty-free" on Saturday, he said he had received a letter from a group of experts seeking clarification on how Kerala achieved the status.

"It is not as if we suddenly decided one fine morning to announce that Kerala is free from extreme poverty," he said.

The minister said the achievement was the result of coordinated efforts that transcended political boundaries, with participation from local bodies under both the LDF and UDF administrations.

As per the government’s guidelines, he said extreme poverty was defined as the condition of families deprived of basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, and a minimum income.

Individuals without identity documents such as Aadhaar or ration cards, and those excluded from welfare schemes, were also included in the category, he added.

"The project aimed to support those struggling to survive without access to basic services or essential identification documents," Rajesh said.

He noted that the extreme poverty eradication programme was first discussed in the initial Cabinet meeting after the LDF government assumed office in 2021.

A 19-page guideline was later issued on July 16, 2021. As part of its implementation, over four lakh people—including elected representatives, Kudumbashree members, social workers, and local body officials—were trained across the state, he said.

In the first phase, 1,18,309 families were identified. Based on 56,964 focus group discussions conducted by expert teams, the list was narrowed down to 87,158 families. After detailed field verification and discussions in gram sabhas, 64,006 families were finally identified as belonging to the extreme poverty category, Rajesh said.

The minister said local self-government institutions played a central role through multi-level committees comprising people’s representatives, Kudumbashree members, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, MGNREGS mission staff, and social activists—ensuring transparency and credibility throughout the process.

"Each family included in the list was provided with a personalised micro plan designed to address the specific causes of their poverty and outline targeted interventions—a model adopted for the first time in India," he said.

Under the programme, 4,677 families received new houses, 2,013 houses were renovated, 4,394 families received livelihood support, 21,263 people were issued ID documents, 20,648 received food assistance, 85,721 received medical aid, 5,777 received palliative care, and seven people underwent organ transplant surgeries.

"This was not a closed or secretive process. It was a people’s movement driven by local self-government institutions and the community," he said.

Rajesh said he had learned that some were attributing the success to the central government, but none disputed that Kerala had eradicated extreme poverty.

"If they believe the credit goes to the Centre, there are 27 other states in the country—they can replicate the same success there too," he added. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK KH