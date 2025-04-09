Kerala achieves major milestone in waste-free campaign, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the "waste-free new Kerala" campaign has made remarkable progress, with 1,027 local self-government bodies achieving high standards in cleanliness.

Out of these, 939 are panchayats, 83 are municipalities, and five are corporations, he said in a press conference here.

According to him, a total of 19,489 panchayat wards and 19,093 urban wards have reached this level of excellence.

In addition, 3,060 towns have been awarded Green Status for their efforts in maintaining cleanliness.

Several key areas have also received Green Status, including markets and public spaces-3,087, neighbourhood groups-2,87,409, schools-14,321, colleges-1,370, institutions-57,201 and tourist centres-317.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the contribution of the Haritha Karma Sena (Green Task Force), which generated Rs 348.9 crore in revenue this financial year. There are currently 37,134 active members in the task force.

To encourage public participation, the government has decided to increase the reward for people who report illegal waste dumping. Complaints can be sent via WhatsApp to 9446700800.

Earlier in the day, Vijayan launched "the Vruthi 2025" National Conclave, aimed at discussing Kerala's unique achievements and future plans in the field of waste management.

Individuals, organisations, and private agencies working in or associated with the waste management sector are participating in the event.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said this conclave also serves as a platform for those with questions or concerns about the state’s waste management strategies to voice their doubts and receive clarifications.

Following historic campaigns such as total literacy and participatory planning, "Waste-Free New Kerala" is considered one of the most people-driven campaigns Kerala has ever undertaken.

Local bodies that have completed at least 80 per cent of the government's set waste management standards have been recognised as waste-free, he said. PTI TGB TGB ROH