Kerala: ACP suspended for breach of security during currency chest transportation

Thrissur, Jan 13 (PTI) The Kerala government has suspended a senior Kozhikode City Police officer over alleged breach of security measures while transporting a currency chest of a bank from Mankavu to Hyderabad by road, officials said on Saturday.

Kozhikode District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T P Sreejith was suspended based on an enquiry report on the incident that happened around two months ago, they said.

The officials said the ACP was in charge of the escort squad for transporting Rs 750 crore by road from the bank's Mankavu branch to Hyderabad.

According to a complaint filed against ACP Sreejith, he was not wearing his uniform or carrying his service revolver and was using his personal vehicle during the escort.

The officials said there was a violation of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India for the safe transportation of liquid cash by road and action was initiated based on the report. PTI RRT IJT IJT