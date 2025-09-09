Kerala adopting sustainable tourism practices to reduce natural disaster risks: Minister

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 9 (PTI) When the rains came down hard on two villages in Kerala's Wayanad district last year, the hills gave way. Whole stretches of land collapsed, homes were buried, hundreds were killed and families were left to start again from nothing.

It was one of the worst landslides Kerala had seen in recent memory, a reminder of how unsafe life on these slopes can sometimes be.

A year on, the state government says it wants to make sure the tragedy is not repeated.

State Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan says Kerala is learning from the disaster by rethinking the way it builds, farms and welcomes visitors to its hill districts.

"Sustainable tourism is our goal and the way forward for us. While tourism is the most important and prioritised sector for Kerala, it should be carried out in compliance with the environment," Rajan said.

He said Kerala has strict land rules, and no one can construct anything without a licence from the relevant local body.

"If any official colludes with unscrupulous elements to circumvent land rules, stringent action will be taken," Rajan told reporters here.

The minister added that stronger land-use planning, the restoration of degraded landscapes, improved disaster warning systems, and action against illegal construction in vulnerable areas are being put in place to protect lives in the future.

"Earlier, our focus was on vulnerable areas, but now we are also focusing on vulnerable people like the elderly, children, and women who are living in or near these areas to make sure that they receive help first in case of a natural disaster," he said.

The July 30, 2024, landslide in Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad, triggered by torrential rains, killed 298 people, injured 378, and displaced more than 4,600 residents.

Relief worth Rs 773 crore has been sanctioned, while the Elstone Estate Township Project is underway to resettle 451 families with permanent housing and community facilities.

The government has acquired 64.41 hectares of land for Rs 44 crore to build 410 earthquake-resistant houses.

The township is planned with essential amenities including a healthcare centre, Anganwadi, roads, bridges, market, and a Material Recovery Centre.

Highlighting rehabilitation efforts, Rajan said the state's approach is a model for the country.

"The rehabilitation project for the landslide survivors of Mundakkai and Chooralmala is a model rehab project in the entire country. The government went to the survivors and asked what kind of rehab project they wanted. The survivors replied that they wanted to live like a closed network, just like they lived before the disaster.

"Hence, the model township project idea took shape. The government is not giving them a lump sum amount and washing its hands, but is supporting them to rebuild their lives," Rajan said. PTI RHL TGB ADB