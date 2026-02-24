Kerala: Age limit for PSC applications raised

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to raise the upper age limit for applying to Public Service Commission recruitments by four years.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a CMO release said.

With the revision, the upper age limit for candidates in the general category has been increased from 36 to 40 years.

Candidates from other categories eligible for age relaxation will also receive a corresponding increase in the age limit, it added.

The move follows a long-standing demand from various sections, especially job aspirants, who have been seeking an increase in the age limit for PSC examinations.

The government's decision comes at a time when elections to the State Assembly are just a few months away.