Kerala aims for universal healthcare by 2031: Minister Veena George

Pathanamthitta, Oct 14 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the state aims to ensure healthcare for all by 2031.

Presenting the policy document 'Kerala’s Health Sector Vision 2031' at the Vision 2031–Health Seminar, George said speciality medical services would be decentralised and infrastructural facilities further strengthened.

“Trauma care and emergency response systems will be made more robust, and equality in access to health services will be ensured,” the minister said.

Detailing initiatives already implemented, she said the state has launched the 'Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi' (KASP) by integrating various health schemes. Through this, 42.2 lakh families have been provided health coverage, and the Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme is also in place.

Under the 'Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi', each family is entitled to medical treatment worth Rs five lakh. The government now aims to expand coverage to ensure more people benefit from healthcare protection, she said.

Under the 'Aardram Janakeeya' campaign, people above 30 years are screened for lifestyle diseases through home visits, and those requiring treatment are provided medical care, George said.

To prevent cancer, the 'Aarogyam Anandam Akattam Arbutham' (Health and Happiness, Drive Away Cancer) mass campaign has screened over two million people so far. Advanced cancer treatment facilities have also been established, she added.

Stating that the health sector faces new challenges, including rising lifestyle diseases and rare infections such as amoebic meningoencephalitis, George said an epidemic intelligence system will be developed.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and potentially deadly brain infection caused by free-living amoebae in lakes, rivers, and other freshwater sources, has become a growing public health concern in Kerala.

Local-level micro-plans are also being prepared to strengthen preventive measures.

"The ultimate goal is to transform Kerala into a global health hub, and initiatives towards that goal are already underway. The state has also become a national model in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) control," she said, urging people not to spread unscientific or misleading information related to health.