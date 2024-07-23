Kerala aims to go garbage-free: CM calls for all-party meet

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 23 (PTI) Faced with challenges in managing waste, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an all-party meeting to discuss a new initiative -- a public campaign to make Kerala garbage-free.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced that the meeting is scheduled for July 27, aiming to adopt the cleanliness drive as a people's campaign.

The decision comes amidst the state's struggles with inadequate infrastructure and lack of public participation in managing waste.

Recently, a tragic incident occurred where a sanitary worker drowned while cleaning a canal filled with waste and filth in the state capital, sparking public outcry.

The incident led to a heated exchange between the state government and opposition over waste management in the state. PTI TGB TGB KH