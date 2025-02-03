Kerala allocated Rs 3,042 cr for railway development in 2025-26

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) An amount of Rs 3,042 crore has been allocated in the Union Budget for railway infrastructure development in Kerala for the financial year 2025–26, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The allocation represents an eightfold increase compared to the average annual outlay of Rs 372 crore during 2009-2014 (UPA rule), he was quoted as saying.

According to an official press release, eight railway projects spanning 419 km, with a total estimated cost of Rs 12,350 crore, are currently in progress in the state.

Additionally, 35 railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Station Scheme at Rs 2,560 crore.

In a move to enhance railway safety, Kavach, an advanced collision avoidance system, is being implemented across 531 Route Kilometers (RKM) in Kerala, with 107 RKM already under execution, it added. PTI TGB SSK SSK ROH