Kerala announces civilian awards to historian Raghava Warrier, retired naval officer Abhilash Tomy

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday announced the 2025 Kerala Awards, the highest civilian awards instituted by the state government on the model of the Padma Awards, whose recipients include well known historian M R Raghava Warrier and retired naval officer Abhilash Tomy.

Established in 2021, the awards are categorised into three groups -- Kerala Jyothi, Kerala Prabha, and Kerala Shree -- and announced every year on the eve of 'Keralappiravi', the state's formation day that falls on November 1.

Raghava Warrier will receive the Kerala Jyothi for his contributions in the field of education, while the Kerala Prabha -- which is given to two persons -- will be awarded to P B Aneesh in the field of agriculture and Rajshri Warrier in arts, a government release said.

The Kerala Sree, awarded to five individuals, will go to Sasikumar (Journalism), TKM Trust chairman Shahal Hasan Musaliyar (Education), M K Vimal Govind (Startups), Jilumol Marriott Thomas (various fields) and Abhilash Tomy (Sports), according to the release.

A notification was issued on April 8 inviting nominations for the 2025 Kerala Awards.

The Kerala Jyothi, the highest state award, is conferred on one individual annually.

The selection process involves three levels of evaluation, the primary scrutiny committee (secretary level), the secondary scrutiny committee, and the award committee. PTI HMP KH