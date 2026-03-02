Kerala announces scholarships for top achievers in Malayalam

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday announced scholarships to Higher Secondary students who secure high marks in Malayalam, with an objective to promote the mother tongue among children.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the scholarship will be given to students who secured high scores in Malayalam in the Class 10 examination and have opted to study Malayalam as a second language at the Higher Secondary level.

Further details regarding eligibility criteria and application procedures will be issued through a circular by the Director of General Education, he said.