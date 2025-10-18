Kerala appeals to both luxury, budget travellers: Experts at Yaanam 2025

Varkala (Kerala), Oct 18 (PTI) Kerala offers immense potential as a destination catering to both luxury and budget travellers, travel experts said at Yaanam 2025, India’s first travel literary festival, which is being held in this coastal town.

Speaking at the session ‘Writing on Travel Destinations,’ travel documentary filmmaker Priya Ganapathy said Kerala’s tourism sector has successfully balanced luxury and budget segments, making the state a versatile destination for all travellers, according to a statement on Saturday.

“Beyond regular destinations and packages, the tourism sector should now focus on offering unique experiences through lesser-known attractions that provide travellers with memorable, offbeat encounters,” she added.

Travel documentary filmmaker Anurag Mallick highlighted North Kerala’s culturally rich traditions and vibrant rituals, such as Theyyam, as having vast untapped tourism potential. He stressed the need to showcase such festivals and regions to wider audiences to maximise their tourism benefits.

Food expert Karen Anand observed that over the past two decades, travel habits have changed significantly, with more people exploring new destinations.

This period has also seen a rise in the popularity of travel writing, photography, and video documentation of journeys, Anand said.

Actress and vlogger Anumol, sharing her solo travel experiences, said, “Travel is not just about visiting places but also about meeting people, understanding their lives, and immersing oneself in those experiences.” During the session 'Couch Surfing, Anyone?' Dr Ginu Zachariah Umman, Chairman of the Kerala Food Commission, emphasised that the essence of tourism lies in leading people to authentic and unique experiences.

In a session titled 'My Cuban Days', journalist and author N P Ullekh, in conversation with culture and travel writer A U Faizal Khan, recounted his experiences visiting Cuba.

Citing Kerala’s captivating landscape, panellists said the state offers immense depth for travel writers to explore and discover remarkable stories.

In the session ‘Over the Mountain, Under the Sea’, Sri Lankan author and travel writer Andrew Fidel Fernando said India is a brilliant travel destination, full of untold stories.

“Once you experience one layer, you can go deeper and discover even more,” he said, commenting on India’s diversity. Fernando is also a cricket writer for ESPN Cricinfo.

Organised by Kerala Tourism at Ranga Kala Kendram at the Cliff, the October 17-19 festival brought together leading travel writers, vloggers, and social media influencers from around the world, who shared insights on sustainable and inclusive tourism to meet the needs of modern travellers.

The three-day festival is themed 'Celebrating Words and Wanderlust'. PTI LGK SSK