Kerala approves Rs 8,862.95 crore NABARD loan for Jal Jeevan Mission

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday approved financial assistance from NABARD to support the state’s Jal Jeevan Mission projects, aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water to rural households.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, in-principle approval has been given for a loan of Rs 8,862.95 crore, with Rs 5,000 crore likely to be disbursed in the first phase.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, authorised the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to receive and utilise the funds.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is a nationwide initiative by the union government to provide individual household tap connections in rural areas. It also emphasises sustainable water management, including greywater treatment, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the Kerala Societies Registration Bill, 2025, aimed at simplifying the registration of societies in the state.

The new law repeals older regulations, including the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Act (1955) and the Societies Registration Acts previously applicable in the Malabar region (1860, Central Act 21 of 1860), the CMO statement said. PTI LGK SSK