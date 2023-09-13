Kerala architecture is a hybrid of external influences, cultures, beliefs: Experts

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 13 (PTI) Kerala architecture is a hybrid of external influences as well as various cultures, knowledge systems, folk beliefs, crafts and the unique geography and climate of the region, according to experts in the field.

Advertisment

The observation by experts was made during the Paithrukotsavam 2023 national seminar held here on Tuesday.

One of the experts, Professor Sarath Sundar Rajeev, while presenting his paper on 'Colonial modernity and architectural hybridity in the 19th century', observed that there is a lot of external influence in Kerala's architecture and architectural hybridity was a reality, a release issued by the Department of Culture of the state government said.

Professor Rajeev, a lecturer in the Department of Architecture at College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram, discussed in detail the foreign influences on the constructions of Kerala since the 18th century, the release said.

Advertisment

He classified the period from the 18th century to the 20th century into four stages namely transitional, early colonial, post colonial and high colonial stages, it said.

According to the release, Rajeev said that the windowed and projecting balconies seen in various palaces in Kerala since the early colonial phase are the result of the Mughal influence.

He further opined that many structures such as the 'Thai kottaram' in Padmanabhapuram Palace in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu as well as the 'Thanjavur Amma veedu' and the 'Kuthiramalika' in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala have various influences including that of Marathas, the release said.

Advertisment

Vinod Kumar MM, Director and Intake Convenor, DD Architects, was of the view that the architecture of Kerala is a subtle blend of various cultures, knowledge systems, folk beliefs, crafts and the unique geography and climate of the region, it said.

Meanwhile, Padmashree Dr G Shankar claimed that the British used 'Vasthuvidya' for cultural conquest in India, it said.

In his welcome address for the session on 'Essence of Indian Architecture' at the seminar, Shankar contended that British architects, including Robert Chisholm, intended such cultural invasion through structures like the Napier Museum, the release said.

Many students from various engineering colleges participated in the seminar, it added. PTI HMP HMP SS