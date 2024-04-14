Kerala: Around 350 sovereigns of gold found stolen from locked house

Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 14 (PTI) Around 350 sovereigns of gold ornaments were found stolen from a locked house in this northern district owned by a family residing abroad, police said on Sunday.

The stolen ornaments, reportedly worth nearly two crore rupees, were kept in a locker in the house located in Ponnani here.

Police said the incident came to light when a servant, who had been entrusted to clean the house and its premises, found the almirahs and shelves broken open.

The metal grills, on the backside of the house, were also found broken.

After being informed by the servant, the owner, Rajesh who is currently in the Middle East along with his family, contacted his relatives here and lodged a complaint with the local police.

"Investigation is going on...we are collecting evidence...No one has been arrested so far," a senior police officer said.

As per the primary assumption, around 350 sovereigns of gold ornaments were missing and exact figures could be ascertained only after taking a detailed statement of the family who owns the house, police added. PTI LGK SS