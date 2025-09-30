Kerala Assembly adjourned after UDF protest over denial of motion on 'death threat' to Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday following a vociferous protest by opposition members over the Speaker’s refusal to allow a discussion on the alleged death threat remark made by a BJP leader against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress-led UDF moved an adjournment motion demanding discussion on the matter, halting other business in the House.

The protest came a day after police registered a case against BJP leader Printu Mahadevan for remarks he allegedly made during a television debate on September 26, stating that "bullets would be fired at Rahul Gandhi".

However, Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission to KPCC chief Sunny Joseph to raise the issue as an adjournment motion, saying it "had no immediate relevance or significance". He added that Joseph could raise it as a first submission instead.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan questioned the Speaker’s decision, asking how such remarks during a televised debate could be deemed irrelevant. "We strongly protest against the Speaker’s remarks that the matter is not serious," he said.

Satheesan further pointed out that police registered the case against Mahadevan only on Monday, several days after the alleged remarks were made. "This government is trying to protect that person. We have a strong objection to that," he added.

Intervening, Speaker Shamseer said, "I also respect Rahul Gandhi. But this particular matter has no relevance to be raised on the floor of the House," adding that remarks made during a television debate could not be discussed in the Assembly.

UDF members, protesting the decision, attempted to approach the Speaker’s podium but were stopped by watch-and-ward personnel. Ignoring the protest, the Speaker proceeded with the Calling Attention motion and other business.

Law Minister P Rajeev, while replying to a Calling Attention motion, took a dig at the protesting Congress MLAs, saying, "They have no love for Rahul Gandhi, otherwise they would have brought the matter to the House much earlier." With protests intensifying, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day, stating it would resume on October 6.

Opposition members later marched out holding banners and raising slogans against the government and the Speaker.

Addressing reporters outside the Assembly, Satheesan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify whether the remark that Rahul Gandhi "would be shot in the chest was a trivial matter." He alleged that the government was "shielding" the BJP leader out of fear of the party and termed it "the latest proof of the unholy alliance between the BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala".

Satheesan charged that the government was "unwilling to consider the notice or hold a discussion to conceal several issues", warning of intensified UDF protests in the coming days over the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a march to the local police station in Thrissur, protesting the case against Mahadevan.

Police resorted to water cannon to disperse the agitators, who attempted to breach barricades despite repeated warnings.

The case against Mahadevan was registered by Peramangalam police following a complaint from KPCC secretary Sreekumar C C.

Mahadevan, reportedly a former ABVP leader, allegedly made the remarks during a television debate on protests in Bangladesh and Nepal.

He reportedly said such protests were not possible in India as people here supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that if Rahul Gandhi had similar aspirations, "bullets will pierce his chest". PTI LGK SSK KH