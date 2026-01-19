Kerala Assembly budget session set to be stormy

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (PTI) The budget session of the Kerala Assembly, beginning on Tuesday, is expected to be a stormy affair, with the ruling LDF and opposition UDF poised for intense confrontations over a host of politically sensitive issues ranging from the Sabarimala gold loss case to the arrest of Palakkad legislator Rahul Mamkootathil.

The 32-day-long session, scheduled to conclude on March 26, is the 16th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly and will begin with the governor's policy statement.

With the assembly polls just months away, the Congress-led UDF is expected to capitalise on its performance in the recent local body by-elections to target the Left government.

Another major flashpoint in the House could be the arrest of senior CPI (M) leaders, including former MLA and president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), A Padmakumar, in the sensational Sabarimala gold loss case.

The UDF is planning to raise the issue and accuse the government of protecting the accused, citing the non-action by the ruling CPI (M) against him despite his imprisonment.

Besides these, issues related to the state's huge financial crisis, arrears in welfare pensions, and flaws in the construction of the national highway in various parts of the state are bound to figure prominently in the session.

The UDF is also likely to target the ruling front over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent statements over Jama-at-e-Islami and accused the CPI (M) of "adopting a soft Hindutva" stand post Lok Sabha polls.

The interrogation of senior CPI (M) leader and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and remarks against former TDB president P S Prasanth will also come up during the session.

With the budget to be presented amid mounting criticism over the state’s fiscal management, the opposition is expected to mount sustained protests both inside and outside the House, setting the stage for a turbulent session.

Meanwhile, the ruling benches are preparing to counterattack the UDF, raising the arrest of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a sexual assault case.

Though the Congress has been arguing that he is no longer a member of the grand old party and that he has been expelled, the Left Front has already made it clear that they could not easily evade the responsibility for the actions of the legislator.

The sharp criticism raised by prominent community leaders against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the row over the non-completion of houses promised to the landslide survivors of Wayanad by the Congress party, and the vigilance case against its MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan in a land-related case are also likely to be used by the ruling front to counter the UDF.

Various welfare measures announced by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the completion of infrastructure projects, and the central government's alleged financial strangulation of the state would also be highlighted by the treasury benches in the House.

During the session, the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented, discussed, and passed in the House.

The House will sit for a total of 32 days during this period, of which three days have been set aside for discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor's policy statement.

The budget will be presented on January 29, while the general discussion on it is scheduled from February 2 to 4.

The House will not sit from February 6 to 22, during which various subject committees will scrutinise departmental requests for funds.

The detailed discussion and passage of the requests for funds for 2026-27 will take place over 13 days, from February 24 to March 19, Legisletive Assembly sources added. PTI LGK ROH