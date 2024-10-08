Kerala Assembly censures four UDF MLAs over intense protest inside House

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday censured four MLAs of the opposition UDF for breaching the legislative privileges and rules of procedure, violating the decorum of the House and infringing on special privileges of the Speaker.

The MLAs Mathew Kuzhalnadan, I C Balakrishnan, Anvar Sadath and Sajeev Joseph were reprimanded over the intense protest by them in the House on Monday following a verbal spat between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Moving the resolution to warn the MLAs, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh said the opposition members raised derogatory slogans against Speaker A N Shamseer and held a banner covering his face during the protest violating the House disciplines.

He termed the actions as gross indiscipline and violations of parliamentary rules and procedures.

Ignoring the directions of security persons, the MLAs forced themselves onto the dias of the Speaker and moved towards the Chair, the minister alleged.

Intervening into the matter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said protests in the House should not cross the limits of the Assembly rules and the UDF MLAs were seen forcing into the Speaker's dias when the House businesses were progressing peacefully.

"It is unfortunate that the LoP could not condemn their behaviour even today. Protecting the dignity and decorum of the House is of utmost importance. There is no justification for the unprecedented protest," he said.

The CM also alleged that yesterday's protest was part of a conspiracy to avoid the discussion on adjournment motion on the row over Malappuram remarks.

However, LoP V D Satheesan rejected the charges and continued his tirade against Speaker Shamseer.

He accused the Speaker of taking forward the Assembly business unilaterally, ignoring the opposition protests.

The Congress leader also urged the Speaker to act in an impartial manner and said sloganeering against him was natural if his actions were biased.

"We oppose this resolution strongly," said Satheesan.

Later, the Speaker announced that the resolution to censure the MLAs was passed after putting it to voice vote.

The Kerala Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after a protest on the floor of the House following an intense verbal spat between CM Vijayan and LoP Satheesan who traded charges. PTI LGK ROH