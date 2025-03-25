Kerala Assembly passes Finance Bill, UDF says it's full of 'tall claims'

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 (PTI) The state assembly on Tuesday passed by a voice vote the Kerala Finance Bill 2025 for giving effect to the government's Budget proposals, including various taxation measures to raise its receipts by an additional Rs 335 crore, for the fiscal year 2025-26.

While the Congress-led UDF claimed that the Bill was full of tall claims, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal defended it by saying the taxation measures in it were minimal and it aims to increase the state's expenditure to over two trillion rupees in the coming financial year.

Balagopal further said that even the total revenue of Kerala was also increasing to over a lakh crore due to the efforts of the Left government.

The minister also pointed out that there has been an enhancement in the amounts allocated to almost all sectors as compared to the last financial year and this increase in the annual plan was made despite the severe fiscal crunch forced upon the state by the central government.

Opposing the bill, the UDF alleged that it was only full of tall claims and exaggerations with regard to the proposed revenue and expenditure of the government in the coming financial year.

They were referring to the minister's claim that the state's expenditure would be more than two trillion rupees in the coming financial year.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "who makes big claims" has only contended that India would become a five trillion dollar economy soon.

"Compare it to what Balagopal is claiming," he said.

Other UDF MLAs, including A P Anil Kumar and Chandy Oommen, termed the budget as an "election budget" which has no major populist measures.

They all said the reality was different from what the minister was claiming and the budget document was being used for "PR work".

Balagopal rejected these contentions and said the government has made all efforts to fulfil its social welfare and development commitments despite the financial restrictions placed on it by the Centre.

The opposition also said there were many bills pending for clearance before the treasury and there were reports that bills would not be accepted after March 26 and asked whether the minister was open to extending the deadline.

The minister said that he would forward the concern to the department about extending the deadline, but assured that funds would be released up till March 31.

He also said that in many cases people submit bills without giving details which creates problems for the treasury.

"What is practically possible, will be done," he said. PTI HMP HMP ROH