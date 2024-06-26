Kerala Assembly passes resolution condemning irregularities in tests held by NTA

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 26 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the irregularities in the entrance exams, NEET and NET, conducted by the National Testing Agency and demanding that the Centre take urgent steps to address grievances of affected candidates.

Both the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF were in agreement that the recently reported irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams call into question the National Testing Agency's (NTA) credibility and its competence to conduct such entrance tests.

They were also of the view that such incidents call into question the competence of the students or candidates who take these tests.

The issue was raised in the House by LDF MLA M Vijin who alleged that the Central government was responsible for the irregularities in the NEET exam.

He also claimed that the NEET results were announced on June 4, the same day as the Lok Sabha poll results, to divert attention from the outcome of the entrance test.

The issue raised by him was backed by the UDF which too blamed the Centre for the irregularities in the entrance tests.

The opposition and the LDF also accused the Centre of modifying the education policy of the country to suit their political interests.

Subsequently, state Higher Education Minister R Bindu moved a resolution condemning the manner in which the NTA was functioning and the support given to it by the Centre and demanding that the central government take urgent measures to address the grievances of affected students and candidates who took the NEET and NET exams.

The resolution was unanimously passed by the House.

Amidst the discussions, UDF MLA P C Vishnunadh said the resolution should also include a demand that the states be allowed to conduct the entrance exams from now on.

The LDF government said that such a resolution can be moved later.

During the discussion, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleged that there have been irregularities in PSC exams in Kerala and urged the state government to learn from these incidents to prevent them in the future. PTI HMP HMP SS