Kerala Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to ''stop neglecting state''

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the central government to stop its alleged "neglect towards the state and to accept its rightful demands".

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was passed by the House in the absence of the Congress-led UDF opposition.

The CM, while reading out the resolution, said that the Union government was "neglecting" Kerala's needs and was "discriminating" against it.

He said this was evident from the fact that there was no mention in the Union Budget about setting up an AIIMS or implementing a high-speed rail corridor in Kerala, both of which are needed in the state.

Vijayan also claimed that the central government was imposing financial restrictions on the state and cutting short the funds it rightfully deserved.

The Union government also did not provide the necessary financial assistance for the rehabilitation of the disaster-hit areas of Wayanad, the CM alleged.