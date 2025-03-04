Kerala Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw deep-sea mining proposal

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the central government to withdraw its decision to allow deep-sea mineral mining off the state's coast, saying that such activities would negatively impact its economy and the environmental equilibrium of the region.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was passed amidst the opposition UDF MLAs protesting in front of the Speaker's dais, accusing him of acting as an "agent" of the ruling front.

The UDF MLAs were protesting for not allowing the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, to complete his speech before walking out as their demand to adjourn the business of the House to discuss ASHA workers' protest was not accepted. Due to this protest, the deep-sea mining resolution was passed without discussion.

According to the resolution, valuable fish resources and biodiversity as well as the livelihood of the fishermen would be adversely impacted by the deep-sea mining activity.

It further said that Kerala had already told the Centre that the move to initiate deep-sea mining along its coast would negatively impact the fragile ecosystem and biodiversity of the deep-sea region, but the central government still went ahead with the amendments to the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act - 2002 ignoring the state's concerns.

The resolution also stated that allowing private companies to carry out deep-sea mining would lead to strategically important minerals falling in the hands of private persons, which may pose a threat to national security.

"Therefore, the Assembly was viewing the Centre's decision with serious concern as deep-sea mining would negatively impact the biodiversity and ecosystem of the area, the livelihood of fishermen and the economy of the state, and also pose a threat to the national security," it said and urged the Centre to immediately withdraw from the move.

The amendments made to the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act - 2002 were not in the interests of states, the state government had said earlier in the House.

The ruling front had also urged the opposition Congress-led UDF to join the agitation against the proposed deep-sea mining.

The UDF has rejected the invitation for a joint protest, alleging that the Left government was "supporting" the mining initiative. It has said that it will protest against the Centre's move separately.

The government had said in the Assembly last month that in the long run, deep-sea mining would destroy the traditional marine and backwater fish stock completely, accelerate coastal erosion and job loss, and pose a hindrance to the vessels of the fishermen.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve recently said that Kerala had formally registered its protest against the deep-sea mining proposal on three occasions.

Last month, a 24-hour hartal was organised in the state by fishermen unions under the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee to protest against the central government's decision.

Fishermen had refrained from fishing activities as part of the protest, leading to disruptions at fishing ports, fish landing centres, and fish markets across the coastal stretch from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the committee leaders, the Centre has decided to auction sand blocks for offshore mining in five sectors -- Kollam South, Kollam North, Alappuzha, Ponnani and Chavakkad. As part of the protest, the committee plans to hold a Parliament march on March 12. PTI HMP HMP KH