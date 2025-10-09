Kerala Assembly passes Right to Public Service Bill 2025

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed the Kerala Right to Public Service Bill, 2025, aimed at strengthening citizens’ right to timely, transparent, and accountable service delivery.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a post on 'X', said the passage of the Bill marks another step in the people‑centric governance of the Left administration.

Under the provisions of the Bill, if a requested service is not provided within 30 days, it will be deemed to have been served.

The Bill also establishes a robust platform for addressing grievances, the chief minister said in his post.