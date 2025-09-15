Kerala Assembly pays tributes to V S Achuthanandan, other former legislators

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, former speaker P P Thankachan, and Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor Soman, who died recently, as the 14th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly convened on Monday.

Speaker A N Shamseer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and various party leaders recalled the contributions of the departed leaders and how they played a significant role in the socio-political scenario of the state.

While Achuthanandan died on July 21 at the age of 101 years, Thankachan, a Congress veteran, passed away on September 11 following age-related issues. Soman had suffered a cardiac arrest and died on August 21.

The Speaker, during his obituary reference, hailed Achuthanandan as a leader admired by people cutting across party politics for his unwavering fight against corruption, sincerity in intervening in the issues of common people and his strong pro-women stand.

CM Vijayan said with the death of VS, the curtain has fallen on a chapter in the history of Kerala's socio-political progress.

"The ideology he upheld and the interventions he made towards its realisation will stand the test of time and inspire generations," he said.

More than just a public worker, Comrade VS was also a link that connected many important chapters in Kerala history to the present, the CM added.

Recalling P P Thankachan as a politician who upheld gentleness as his ideal in life, he said with his passing, a chapter that accompanied the political developments of modern Kerala has come to an end.

Vijayan expressed shock and sadness at the unexpected demise of Vazhoor Soman and said he was a leader who fought for the rights of the working class in and outside the Assembly.

LoP Satheesan, IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty, CPI leader E Chandrasekharan and so on were among various party leaders who paid tributes to the departed leaders.

The House adjourned for the day after the obituary references.

The 12-day-long Kerala Legislative Assembly session is likely to be stormy, as both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF may target each other over a host of issues ranging from police atrocities to sexual misconduct allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Speaker Shamseer said on Sunday that the 14th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly would be held in three phases from September 15 to October 10.

He said the session is exclusively dedicated to law-making -- nine days for legislation and two days for private members' bills.

Four bills, to be presented in the House, have been finalised, and 13 other bills are also expected to come up during the session.

The discussion and voting in connection with the supplementary grants for the budget of the financial year 2025-26 would be held on October 6, he said, adding that the House would be adjourned on October 10.