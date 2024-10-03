Kerala Assembly session set to be turbulent amid Oppn allegations, controversies

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly session commencing on Friday is anticipated to be contentious, with the Congress-led opposition challenging the ruling CPI(M) over allegations related to the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival and issues raised by dissident legislator P V Anvar, putting the Left party on the defensive as they brace for a vigorous showdown.

The opposition has criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over ADGP M R Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders in the state.

The Congress-led UDF, which alleges that the ADGP met with RSS leaders as a representative of Chief Minister Vijayan, is likely to capitalise on the trouble within the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF over the issue by raising the CPI's demand for the removal of Ajithkumar from the post of ADGP (Law and Order).

Both the Congress and the Left ally CPI believe that the ADGP played a role in the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram held on April 19, to help the BJP win votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP candidate Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur seat by a thumping margin, defeating CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar and former state Congress chief K Muraleedharan, marking the BJP's first win in the state.

As the issue continued to haunt the government, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to hold a three-level probe, including an investigation into the role of ADGP Ajithkumar in connection with the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities.

One of the investigations will be conducted by the state police chief regarding any alleged failures on the part of Ajithkumar concerning the Pooram disruption.

The other issues facing the ruling front include allegations of gold smuggling raised by MLA Anvar against certain police officials and the alleged role of the Chief Minister's political secretary, P Sasi, in protecting the errant police officials.

After Anvar directly targeted the Chief Minister, the CPI(M) severed its ties with him.

Anvar won the Assembly polls in 2016 and 2021 from the Nilambur seat in Malappuram district as a CPI(M)-supported Left independent.

CPI(M) Parliamentary Party Secretary T P Ramakrishnan has submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, requesting the removal of Anvar from the block allocated to CPI(M) members in the Assembly.

Anvar was member of the CPI(M) parliamentary party.

The Chief Minister is also under attack from the opposition for using PR agencies to arrange his interviews. Vijayan has denied the allegations.

The UDF has sharply criticised the Chief Minister for comments he allegedly made about Malappuram district in relation to gold smuggling and hawala transactions during an interview with the media.

The revelations of sexual abuse faced by women in Malayalam cinema, as contained in the Hema committee report, are also likely to be discussed during the session.

Meanwhile, Speaker Shamseer said that the 12th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly is primarily convened for legislative purposes.

On the first day of the nine-day-long session, the Assembly will adjourn after paying homage to those who lost their lives in the landslides that occurred in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts in July.

During the remaining eight days of the session, six days have been allocated for government business, while two days are reserved for private members' business.

The major bills to be considered during this session are: The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Kerala Cattle Breeding Bill, 2023, The Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Functions as respects certain Corporations and Companies) Amendment Bill, The Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Kerala Welfare of Non-Resident Keralites (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Payment of Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and a bill to replace the Kerala Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, which amends the Kerala State Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, Kerala Finance Act, 2020, and Kerala Finance Act, 2008, will also be considered and passed during this session.