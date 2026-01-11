Kerala Assembly Speaker seeks legal opinion on disqualification of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Sunday indicated stern action against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested in connection with a fresh sexual assault complaint, and said legal advice would be sought on initiating disqualification proceedings against him.

Speaking to reporters, Shamseer said that the continuation of the expelled Congress legislator in the MLA post, despite repeated allegations, would send a wrong message to society.

He added that it was the first time such grave allegations had been raised against a legislator and that the matter would be referred to the Privilege and Ethics Committee.

"We will discuss the matter of disqualification and other related issues with legal experts before making a decision," Shamseer said, adding that everyone is equal before the law, whether an MLA or an ordinary citizen.

The speaker also said law enforcement agencies are not required to inform him in advance about action against an MLA unless it takes place inside Assembly premises or the MLA hostel.

He added that Mamkootathil’s arrest followed the prescribed procedure, with investigators informing the speaker accordingly.

Mamkootathil was arrested hours after a third sexual assault case was registered against him, following a complaint by a woman from Pathanamthitta district.

The woman, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to police via video conference.

According to police, the complainant, a married woman, became acquainted with Mamkootathil following issues in her marital life.

She alleged that Mamkootathil raped her after promising to marry her. When she became pregnant, he allegedly refused to take responsibility and threatened her to undergo an abortion.

After preliminary interrogation, Mamkootathil’s arrest was recorded, and he is to be produced in the court, police said.

The Kerala High Court had earlier granted him interim protection from arrest in the first case, which relates to allegations of rape and forcing a woman to undergo an abortion. PTI LGK SSK ROH