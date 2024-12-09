Kerala Assembly to host all-women model assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) An all-women model assembly is set to take place here on Tuesday, aiming to encourage women's participation in the political field.

The event, being organised by the Kerala Legislature as part of the third International Book Festival, will see registered female students from colleges across the Thiruvananthapuram district participate.

The participants underwent training sessions on December 6 and 7 at the Assembly complex, according to a statement issued by the Speaker of the Kerala Assembly.

The concept of an all-female model assembly was proposed by Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, it said. The model assembly will take place at the old Assembly Hall in the state secretariat.

The Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, R Bindu, will formally open the model assembly, while Shamseer will preside over the event.

Chittayam Gopakumar, Deputy Speaker, will deliver the welcome address, the statement added. PTI TGB TGB ROH