Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre's delayed aid to Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI) Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution against the Centre's delayed assistance to landslide-hit Wayanad.

The substantial motion was presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh at the outset of an adjournment discussion in the House on the matter.

In the resolution, the minister said a memorandum had already been submitted to the Centre detailing the destructions suffered during the landslides that had affected Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom areas in Meppadi panchayat of Wayanad on July 30.

No immediate assistance has been received so far in this regard and the delay in getting the Central aid would adversely impact the rehabilitation of landslide survivors, the minister pointed out.

The Centre should take steps to provide immediate financial assistance and write off the bank loans of landslide-hit people completely, the resolution demanded.

Later, Speaker A N Shamseer announced that the House unanimously passed the resolution.