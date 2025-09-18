Kerala Assembly witnesses heated debate over soaring prices of essentials

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Thursday saw sharp exchanges over the rising prices of essential commodities, with Congress MLA P C Vishnunath accusing the government of "failing to act" and CPI(M) legislator V Joy defending its record.

Moving an adjournment motion, Vishnunath said Kerala had topped the Consumer Price Index chart for eight consecutive months, making life harder for ordinary households.

He pointed to coconut oil prices jumping by nearly 50 per cent, which he said had even made traditional combinations like papad and oil unaffordable.

"Only Rs 176 crore was spent in 2024 for market intervention. Even the food department's requests for funds were ignored. Prices of pulses and spices have risen, yet subsidies have not been increased. This inefficiency is costing the people dearly," he told the House.

In a sarcastic remark, he suggested Kerala might as well host an "international anti-inflation conclave" since prices were running out of control.

CPI(M) MLA V Joy, speaking for the ruling LDF, countered that inflation was a global trend and not unique to Kerala.

He argued that high wages in the state's various sectors also contributed to higher costs.

Joy claimed that under the UDF rule, only Rs 773 crore was spent, while the first Pinarayi government spent Rs 4,299 crore and the second has already spent Rs 3,502 crore.

He added that the government had ensured a cheerful Onam for people by disbursing pensions and festival allowances.

"People themselves said on television that they had a happy Onam. The state's financial management under Minister K N Balagopal made that possible," Joy noted. PTI TGB TGB ROH