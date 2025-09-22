Kerala Ayush Dept announces certificate course on prenatal, postnatal care

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) The Kerala Ayush Department on Monday announced the launch of a midwifery course to provide scientific training in Ayurveda-based prenatal and postnatal care for women.

State Health and Ayush Minister Veena George said the course is being conducted by the National AYUSH Mission with the technical cooperation of the Department of Ayurveda Medical Education.

The minister said that the programme was designed to take care of mothers and newborns scientifically and to ensure the service of trained persons available everywhere in the state as per need.

Stating that it is a three-month-long certificate course, she said the training is provided through the National Institute of Training in AYUSH under the aegis of the National AYUSH Mission.

Women aged between 20 and 50 years who have passed SSLC can join the course, the minister said in a statement.

The Women's Federation under the State Cooperative Department is taking steps to implement this scheme.

Similarly, the scheme will be implemented through government agencies such as Kudumbashree, she said.

Information about those who pass the course will be made available to the public through an online portal, the minister said, adding that the project aims to provide traditional maternal and child health care as well as create more employment opportunities for women.

The project would be inaugurated by George on Tuesday at a function held here to mark the 10th Ayurveda Day celebrations, the statement added.