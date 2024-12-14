Kerala bags 2nd place in 2024 National Energy Conservation Awards: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state bagged the second position in the 2024 National Energy Conservation Award for its exemplary energy efficiency initiatives across key sectors.

Advertisment

Hailing the achievement, Vijayan said that the award was a recognition of the state's model in energy conservation.

"Kerala wins 2nd place in the National Energy Conservation Award 2024 for exemplary energy efficiency initiatives across key sectors! This recognition reflects our commitment to sustainability and innovation.

"May this achievement inspire us to build a greener, more energy-efficient future together," the CM said on social media platform X.

Advertisment

He also highlighted the state's achievement in a Facebook post in which he gave the credit for it to the steps taken by the Left Democratic Front government to ensure energy efficiency in the state.

Vijayan said that Kerala received the award by taking into account its activities to ensure energy efficiency in the agricultural, electricity distribution, transport, industrial and domestic sectors.

Besides that, the projects and activities being carried out with the financial assistance of non-government organisations to increase energy efficiency were also factors in the state's achievement.

Advertisment

"This recognition will inspire us to move forward with greater excellence in this sector," he said in the FB post. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ADB