Kerala-based agent arrested for arranging fake resident permit for Italy-bound passenger

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a Kerala-based agent for allegedly arranging a fake resident permit for an Indian passenger travelling to Italy, an official said on Tuesday.

The case came to light when Dijo Davis (25), a resident of Kerala, was deported from Italy after authorities at the airport found his resident permit to be counterfeit, police said in a statement.

Upon his return to IGI Airport on January 25, an investigation was launched, leading to the registration of an FIR, and teams began further investigation into the matter.

During questioning, Davis revealed that he had paid Rs 8.20 lakh to the accused, Rupesh PR, who promised to arrange his journey and job in Italy.

"Teams tracked the accused in Kerala, and he was apprehended. An MBA graduate, Rupesh confessed to his involvement in fraudulent immigration activities," said the officer.

He admitted to working with other agents who lured people with fake job opportunities abroad. He had also opened a consultancy in Kerala dealing with ticket bookings and visa services, the officer added.