Kerala-based IRS officer achieves dream of becoming IAS in final attempt at Civil Services Exam

Thiruvananthapuram/Malappuram, Apr 22 (PTI) Malavika G Nair, a 2020 batch IRS officer, cleared the Civil Services Exam again on her sixth and final attempt but with a high rank of 45, paving the way for her to become an IAS officer.

Malavika, a native of Chengannur in Alappuzha district, was pregnant when she began preparations for her sixth and final stab at the Civil Services Exam and wrote her mains exam just 14 days after giving birth.

"This time the situation was challenging because of the baby. I could not have done it without my husband and my family's help.

"My family helped with taking care of the baby and my husband, an IPS officer under training currently, helped me with the interview questions," she told a TV channel.

Malavika is a Deputy Commissioner in the Revenue department and her husband, Nandagopan M, is undergoing training at Malappuram.

She is among the five women from Kerala who ranked in the top 100 in the Civil Services Exam.

Kottarakkara-native Nandana J P, who was two places behind Malavika in the rankings at 47th place, never expected to secure a high rank as it was only her second attempt.

"My first attempt was in 2023 and I had failed to clear the preliminary exams. In 2024, I gave my second attempt and managed to clear all the rounds with a good rank.

"I just wanted to be somewhere in the rankings as it was only my second attempt. I never expected I would get such a good rank," she told the channel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Nandana, who graduated from the Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram in 2022, said that she joined a coaching institute the same year to prepare for the Civil Services Exam.

"I am thankful to everyone, including my teachers at the institute, who helped and guided me," she said.