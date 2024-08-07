Kerala battles amoebic brain fever; govt to ascertain cause of rise in infections through study

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (PTI) The Kerala government has decided to conduct a scientific study to determine the reasons behind the increasing cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis (amoebic brain fever) in the state.

As seven cases of the disease known for its high mortality rate have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram district, the government has taken the decision to commission a study to find out what is causing this unprecedented spread of infection.

One person died of amoebic brain fever on July 23 and two more cases are suspected.

Health Minister Veena George said at a press conference that various departments, including health and environment, will collaborate on the study to examine the factors contributing to the rising number of cases.

The study will also investigate whether climate change has played a role.

A medical board will be formed to ensure continuous treatment for the six patients currently undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

A Special SOP has been prepared for the treatment, she said.

The health department's investigation into how the first patient contracted the disease led to the identification of others at risk, and the source of the infection was found to be a pond they bathed in.

When these persons experienced symptoms such as headache and neck pain, spinal fluid samples were collected and tested, confirming the disease and enabling timely treatment.

Two more people are suspected to have the infection. Their samples have been sent for testing.

The health department advises that anyone who has come into contact with pond water and experiences severe headache, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or difficulty turning their neck should immediately report it and seek treatment.

Efforts are being made to determine the source of the disease in another patient. Experts suspect that contaminated water from the soil in the well of his home, which was being cleaned, may have given him the infection.

