Kerala BEVCO chief, Excise Minister at odds over liquor delivery app plan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (PTI) A clash appears to be brewing between the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) chief and the state Excise Minister over plans to deliver liquor through online apps.

BEVCO CMD Harshita Attaluri, IPS, has confirmed that the corporation is moving ahead with a mobile application that will allow customers to book, pay for and have liquor delivered to their doorsteps.

Speaking to PTI Video, Attaluri said the project would be rolled out in two phases.

"We will first have an application where the customers can select the liquor bottle they want, pay for it online and pick it up without waiting in the queue from our outlets. Then, with the government's approval, we will have an app where the liquor will be delivered at the doorstep," she said.

Reacting to this, Kerala Local Administration and Excise Minister M B Rajesh said policy matters are decided by the Cabinet, and any such announcements should be made by the Minister and no one else.

"I have clearly said this many times earlier as well that the government is not considering delivery of liquor through online apps. We already have a liquor policy and there is no provision for online delivery of liquor," Rajesh said.

Attaluri has said that the proposal is not a new one and it has already been submitted to the government about three years ago. She said people are buying everything online and there is no issue in delivering it online.

"It is a legal business and I do not see any problem in delivering it to the customers through an online application. The Application is in its final stage of development and would be ready in another 10 to 15 days," she added.

Attaluri is the first woman CMD of BEVCO. PTI KPK TGB ROH