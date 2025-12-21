Kerala bids adieu to versatile actor-director Sreenivasan

Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday bid a tearful adieu to legendary actor, screenwriter, and director Sreenivasan, who passed away a day ago at a government hospital near here.

Thousands of people from various walks of life thronged his home in Kandanadu near Tripunithura here since this morning to catch a last glimpse of the versatile genius of Malayalam cinema.

Tamil actor Surya, ministers, leaders of various political parties, and Malayalam film actor Mukesh and director Sathyan Anthikkad, who was also a close friend of Sreenivasan, were among those who came to pay their homage on the final day.

The house witnessed emotional scenes when the body was taken to the pyre, as family members were seen fighting hard to console themselves.

As a symbolic gesture of respect to the versatile writer, Anthikkad placed a pen and a paper, reportedly with the wording "may good things happen to everyone," on Sreenivasan's body.

His elder son Vineeth lit funeral pyres on the premises of his home, in the presence of younger son Dhyan, bringing the curtain down on the life of an actor who cemented his place in the hearts of Malayalis through natural wit and spontaneous comedy.

The cremation of the award-winning scriptwriter-director was held with complete state honours.

Police had a tough time regulating the crowd and ensuring the completion of cremation and other rituals on time.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi condoled the demise of Sreenivasan and said his humane storytelling touched countless hearts.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Malayalam actor and filmmaker Sreenivasan ji. His humane storytelling, sharp wit and timeless performances enriched Indian cinema and touched countless hearts.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," Gandhi posted on her X handle.

One of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema as an actor, screenwriter, and director, Sreenivasan died at a government hospital here on Saturday morning at the age of 69.

He had been facing health issues and had undergone heart surgery in 2022.

He was travelling for dialysis at a private hospital in Kochi when he developed breathing difficulties and was shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues, legislators, MPs and the who's who of the Malayalam film industry, including superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty, were among those who paid their rich tributes to the departed actor when his body was kept for public homage at Town Hall here on previous day. PTI LGK ROH